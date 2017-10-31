South Africa recommended to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa has been recommended as the best host for the 2023 Rugby World Cup ahead of France and Ireland.

World Rugby released a bid evaluation report on Tuesday, and said South Africa was the unanimous pick.

South Africa hosted and won the tournament in 1995.

The final vote will be made on Nov. 15 in London by the World Rugby Council.

The recommendation by the board of Rugby World Cup Limited is expected to be rubber-stamped.

