Son: Warriors great Al Attles released from the hospital

By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 5:30 pm 10/31/2017 05:30pm
FILE - In this Sunday, June 4, 2017 file photo, former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles speaks at a news conference about receiving the NBA Coaches Association's Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award before Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif. Former Warriors coach and current ambassador for the franchise Al Attles is hospitalized and will miss Friday night, Oct. 27, 2017 game when the defending champions are celebrating his contributions to the organization. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Al Attles’ son says the Warriors’ great has been released from the hospital and is much improved.

The former coach and player for the franchise and current Golden State ambassador missed last Friday night’s game against Washington during which the Warriors paid tribute to his nearly six decades of contributions to the organization. They also handed out an Attles 1975 champions bobblehead in honor of the season he coached a title team.

“My father got released yesterday. He is feeling so much better,” Alvin Attles III said in a text message to The Associated Press. “He says thank you for the well wishes. You will see him at the next home game.”

While details of his condition weren’t made public, his son said it wasn’t anything serious, an illness or life-threatening, just that “he’s dealing with being 80, it’s just wear and tear of being 80.”

