201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Series tied at 2-2

Series tied at 2-2

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 11:37 pm 10/28/2017 11:37pm
Share

BATTING SUMMARY

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Maybin cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Gattis dh-ph 3 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 .400
Reddick rf 4 14 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Springer cf-rf 4 18 2 5 2 0 2 3 1 6 .278
Correa ss 4 16 1 4 0 0 1 2 1 3 .250
Bregman 3b 4 17 3 4 1 0 2 4 1 1 .235
Gurriel 1b 4 15 1 3 2 0 1 1 1 3 .200
McCann c 4 15 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 4 .200
Gonzalez lf 4 12 2 2 0 0 1 2 3 4 .167
Altuve 2b 4 19 1 3 1 0 1 1 0 5 .158
Keuchel p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Beltran ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Devenski p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Verlander p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Harris p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Giles p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 137 15 31 7 0 8 14 11 30 .226

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Culberson 2b-lf-ph-pr 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .500
Pederson dh-lf 3 9 3 3 1 0 2 4 1 5 .333
Hernandez cf-lf 4 10 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 2 .300
Forsythe 1b-2b-3b 4 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 1 .286
Seager ss 4 15 3 4 0 0 1 2 1 4 .267
Taylor cf 4 13 3 2 0 0 1 1 4 2 .154
Bellinger 1b 4 15 2 2 2 0 0 1 0 8 .133
Turner 3b 4 16 2 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 .125
Puig rf 4 16 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 3 .125
Barnes 2b-c 4 11 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 .091
Kershaw p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utley 2b-ph 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hill p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ethier lf-ph 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fields p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grandal c-ph 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cingrani p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCarthy p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 125 18 22 4 0 7 16 12 32 .176

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Peacock 2 0 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 1 0 0 1 0.00
Harris 2 0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0.00
Morton 1 0 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 1.42
Devenski 3 0 3 1-3 1 1 1 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 2.70
Keuchel 1 0 6 2-3 6 3 3 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 4.05
Verlander 1 0 6 2 3 3 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 4.50
McCullers 1 0 5 1-3 4 3 3 4 3 0 0 1 0 0 5.06
Musgrove 2 0 2 1 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9.00
Giles 2 0 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 27.00

___

Los Angeles

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Maeda 2 0 4 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Watson 3 0 2 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Stripling 2 0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Fields 1 0 0 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Cingrani 2 0 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Kershaw 1 0 7 3 1 1 0 11 0 0 1 0 0 1.29
Wood 1 0 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1.59
Morrow 4 0 4 3 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2.25
Hill 1 0 4 3 1 1 3 7 0 0 0 0 0 2.25
Jansen 3 0 4 4 2 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 4.50
McCarthy 1 0 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 18.00
Darvish 1 0 1 2-3 6 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 21.60

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Houston 041 111 012 22—15
¤Los Angeles 101 016 105 21—18

E_Bregman, Turner, Watson. LOB_Houston 24, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Springer 2, Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel 2, Reddick, Turner, Bellinger 2, Pederson. HR_Springer 2, Bregman 2, Altuve, Correa, Gurriel, Gonzalez, Taylor, Turner, Puig, Seager, Culberson, Pederson 2. RBIs_Springer 3, Bregman 4, Altuve, Correa 2, Gurriel, McCann, Gonzalez 2, Taylor, Turner 2, Bellinger, Puig 2, Hernandez, Seager 2, Forsythe, Barnes, Culberson, Pederson 4. SB_Maybin, Forsythe. CS_Taylor. SF_Bregman, Barnes. S_Verlander, Kershaw.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Dan Iassogna. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 4) Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 2:28.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:19.

T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:46.

T_Game 4 at Houston, 3:06.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54253.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54293.

A_Game 3 at Houston, 43282.

A_Game 4 at Houston, 43322.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest