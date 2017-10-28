Series tied at 2-2

BATTING SUMMARY
Houston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Maybin cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Gattis dh-ph
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.400
|Reddick rf
|4
|14
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|18
|2
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|6
|.278
|Correa ss
|4
|16
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|4
|17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.235
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|15
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.200
|McCann c
|4
|15
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.200
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|.167
|Altuve 2b
|4
|19
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|.158
|Keuchel p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Peacock p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Beltran ph
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Devenski p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Verlander p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Harris p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Giles p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|4
|137
|15
|31
|7
|0
|8
|14
|11
|30
|.226
___
Los Angeles
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Culberson 2b-lf-ph-pr
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Pederson dh-lf
|3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|5
|.333
|Hernandez cf-lf
|4
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.300
|Forsythe 1b-2b-3b
|4
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.286
|Seager ss
|4
|15
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|.267
|Taylor cf
|4
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|.154
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|15
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|.133
|Turner 3b
|4
|16
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.125
|Puig rf
|4
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.125
|Barnes 2b-c
|4
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.091
|Kershaw p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morrow p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Utley 2b-ph
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hill p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ethier lf-ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fields p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grandal c-ph
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cingrani p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCarthy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|4
|125
|18
|22
|4
|0
|7
|16
|12
|32
|.176
___
PITCHING SUMMARY
Houston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Peacock
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Harris
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morton
|1
|0
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.42
|Devenski
|3
|0
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.70
|Keuchel
|1
|0
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.05
|Verlander
|1
|0
|6
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|McCullers
|1
|0
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5.06
|Musgrove
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Giles
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|27.00
___
Los Angeles
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Maeda
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Watson
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stripling
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fields
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cingrani
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.29
|Wood
|1
|0
|5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.59
|Morrow
|4
|0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|Hill
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|Jansen
|3
|0
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.50
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18.00
|Darvish
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21.60
___
SCORE BY INNINGS
|¤Houston
|041
|111
|012
|22—15
|¤Los Angeles
|101
|016
|105
|21—18
E_Bregman, Turner, Watson. LOB_Houston 24, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Springer 2, Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel 2, Reddick, Turner, Bellinger 2, Pederson. HR_Springer 2, Bregman 2, Altuve, Correa, Gurriel, Gonzalez, Taylor, Turner, Puig, Seager, Culberson, Pederson 2. RBIs_Springer 3, Bregman 4, Altuve, Correa 2, Gurriel, McCann, Gonzalez 2, Taylor, Turner 2, Bellinger, Puig 2, Hernandez, Seager 2, Forsythe, Barnes, Culberson, Pederson 4. SB_Maybin, Forsythe. CS_Taylor. SF_Bregman, Barnes. S_Verlander, Kershaw.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Dan Iassogna. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 4) Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert.
T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 2:28.
T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:19.
T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:46.
T_Game 4 at Houston, 3:06.
A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54253.
A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54293.
A_Game 3 at Houston, 43282.
A_Game 4 at Houston, 43322.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.