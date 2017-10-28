Series tied at 2-2

BATTING SUMMARY

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Maybin cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Gattis dh-ph 3 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 .400 Reddick rf 4 14 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Springer cf-rf 4 18 2 5 2 0 2 3 1 6 .278 Correa ss 4 16 1 4 0 0 1 2 1 3 .250 Bregman 3b 4 17 3 4 1 0 2 4 1 1 .235 Gurriel 1b 4 15 1 3 2 0 1 1 1 3 .200 McCann c 4 15 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 4 .200 Gonzalez lf 4 12 2 2 0 0 1 2 3 4 .167 Altuve 2b 4 19 1 3 1 0 1 1 0 5 .158 Keuchel p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Peacock p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Beltran ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Devenski p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Verlander p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Harris p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Giles p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 4 137 15 31 7 0 8 14 11 30 .226

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Culberson 2b-lf-ph-pr 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .500 Pederson dh-lf 3 9 3 3 1 0 2 4 1 5 .333 Hernandez cf-lf 4 10 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 2 .300 Forsythe 1b-2b-3b 4 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 1 .286 Seager ss 4 15 3 4 0 0 1 2 1 4 .267 Taylor cf 4 13 3 2 0 0 1 1 4 2 .154 Bellinger 1b 4 15 2 2 2 0 0 1 0 8 .133 Turner 3b 4 16 2 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 .125 Puig rf 4 16 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 3 .125 Barnes 2b-c 4 11 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 .091 Kershaw p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morrow p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Utley 2b-ph 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ethier lf-ph 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fields p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grandal c-ph 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cingrani p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCarthy p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 4 125 18 22 4 0 7 16 12 32 .176

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Peacock 2 0 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 1 0 0 1 0.00 Harris 2 0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Morton 1 0 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 1.42 Devenski 3 0 3 1-3 1 1 1 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 2.70 Keuchel 1 0 6 2-3 6 3 3 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 4.05 Verlander 1 0 6 2 3 3 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 McCullers 1 0 5 1-3 4 3 3 4 3 0 0 1 0 0 5.06 Musgrove 2 0 2 1 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 Giles 2 0 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 27.00

___

Los Angeles

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Maeda 2 0 4 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Watson 3 0 2 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Stripling 2 0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fields 1 0 0 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cingrani 2 0 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kershaw 1 0 7 3 1 1 0 11 0 0 1 0 0 1.29 Wood 1 0 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1.59 Morrow 4 0 4 3 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2.25 Hill 1 0 4 3 1 1 3 7 0 0 0 0 0 2.25 Jansen 3 0 4 4 2 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 4.50 McCarthy 1 0 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 18.00 Darvish 1 0 1 2-3 6 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 21.60

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

¤Houston 041 111 012 22—15 ¤Los Angeles 101 016 105 21—18

E_Bregman, Turner, Watson. LOB_Houston 24, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Springer 2, Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel 2, Reddick, Turner, Bellinger 2, Pederson. HR_Springer 2, Bregman 2, Altuve, Correa, Gurriel, Gonzalez, Taylor, Turner, Puig, Seager, Culberson, Pederson 2. RBIs_Springer 3, Bregman 4, Altuve, Correa 2, Gurriel, McCann, Gonzalez 2, Taylor, Turner 2, Bellinger, Puig 2, Hernandez, Seager 2, Forsythe, Barnes, Culberson, Pederson 4. SB_Maybin, Forsythe. CS_Taylor. SF_Bregman, Barnes. S_Verlander, Kershaw.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 2) Home, Paul Nauert; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Phil Cuzzi; Left, Dan Iassogna. (Game 3) Home, Gerry Davis; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, Paul Nauert; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 4) Home, Laz Diaz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Gerry Davis; Left, Paul Nauert.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 2:28.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:19.

T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:46.

T_Game 4 at Houston, 3:06.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 54253.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 54293.

A_Game 3 at Houston, 43282.

A_Game 4 at Houston, 43322.

