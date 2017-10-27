Senators-Devils Sums

Ottawa 2 0 2 0—4 New Jersey 1 2 1 0—5 New Jersey won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Ottawa, Hoffman 3 (Pageau, DiDomenico), 7:58. 2, Ottawa, Oduya (Karlsson, Smith), 17:14. 3, New Jersey, Hayes 1 (Zacha, Santini), 18:12. Penalties_Borowiecki, OTT, (tripping), 12:39.

Second Period_4, New Jersey, Henrique 2 (Bratt, Butcher), 10:52 (pp). 5, New Jersey, Gibbons 3 (Hayes, Zacha), 18:07. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Rodewald (faceoff violation), 9:50; Hischier, NJ, (tripping), 14:11.

Third Period_6, New Jersey, Severson (Hall), 14:10. 7, Ottawa, Stone 6 (Phaneuf, Hoffman), 18:45. 8, Ottawa, DiDomenico (Stone, Brassard), 19:23. Penalties_DiDomenico, OTT, (slashing), 3:46; Johansson, NJ, (hooking), 9:03.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Ottawa 1 (DiDomenico NG, Pyatt G, Karlsson NG, Hoffman NG), New Jersey 2 (Hall NG, Hischier NG, Stafford G, Bratt G).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 9-6-10-2_27. New Jersey 10-7-6-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; New Jersey 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 1-0-1 (25 shots-21 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 2-1-0 (27-23).

A_13,763 (16,514). T_2:45.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Pierre Racicot.

