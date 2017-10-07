Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Bishop Sullivan 51, Canada Prep, Ontario 13
Concordia Prep, Md. 35, Bishop Ireton 28
Delmar, Del. 56, Arcadia 28
Flint Hill 49, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 6
Fredericksburg Christian 36, Randolph-Macon 20
Georgetown Prep, Md. 28, Benedictine 9
Heritage-Newport News 33, Kecoughtan 7
NOVA 40, Richmond Christian 11
Norfolk Christian 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 0
Potomac School 27, Saint James, Md. 23
T.C. Williams 14, West Potomac 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
