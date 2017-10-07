Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Bishop Sullivan 51, Canada Prep, Ontario 13

Concordia Prep, Md. 35, Bishop Ireton 28

Delmar, Del. 56, Arcadia 28

Flint Hill 49, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 6

Fredericksburg Christian 36, Randolph-Macon 20

Georgetown Prep, Md. 28, Benedictine 9

Heritage-Newport News 33, Kecoughtan 7

NOVA 40, Richmond Christian 11

Norfolk Christian 49, Atlantic Shores Christian 0

Potomac School 27, Saint James, Md. 23

T.C. Williams 14, West Potomac 8

