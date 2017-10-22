Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Army 3, Robert Morris 1

Boston U. 6, UConn 3

Clarkson 4, Providence 0

Colgate 3, Canisius 3, OT

Holy Cross 5, Bentley 0

Maine 6, Miami (Ohio) 3

Mercyhurst 4, Ferris St. 1

New Hampshire 2, Colorado College 1, OT

Ohio St. 3, UMass 0

Quinnipiac 3, Northeastern 2, OT

RPI 8, RIT 3

UMass Lowell 5, St. Lawrence 0

Union (NY) 5, Niagara 1

MIDWEST

Air Force 5, Bemidji St. 1

Ala.-Huntsville 4, Michigan Tech 2

Arizona St. 5, Omaha 4, 2OT

Bowling Green 5, Minnesota St. 2

Michigan 3, Vermont 2

Minn.-Duluth 7, Merrimack 2

North Dakota 4, Minnesota 0

St. Cloud St. 3, Boston College 1

W. Michigan 3, Michigan St. 1

Wisconsin 4, N. Michigan 0

FAR WEST

Denver 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Alaska 3, Alaska Anchorage 2

EXHIBITION

Harvard 7, US National U-18 2

