Rockets-76ers, Box

HOUSTON (105)

Mbah a Moute 4-8 0-0 8, R.Anderson 5-11 0-0 14, Capela 7-9 2-2 16, Harden 10-20 5-5 27, Gordon 7-20 10-12 29, Tucker 1-4 0-0 3, Black 2-2 4-5 8, Canaan 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-75 21-24 105.

PHILADELPHIA (104)

Redick 9-16 1-1 22, Covington 8-18 0-0 20, Embiid 8-13 4-5 21, Simmons 7-17 0-2 14, Bayless 3-11 1-2 9, Saric 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, McConnell 3-8 0-0 6, J.Anderson 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 43-97 6-10 104.

Houston 31 25 23 26—105 Philadelphia 33 21 26 24—104

3-Point Goals_Houston 12-39 (Gordon 5-16, R.Anderson 4-9, Harden 2-8, Tucker 1-3, Mbah a Moute 0-3), Philadelphia 12-36 (Covington 4-12, Redick 3-8, J.Anderson 2-5, Bayless 2-5, Embiid 1-2, Saric 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 40 (Capela 20), Philadelphia 43 (Simmons, Johnson 7). Assists_Houston 22 (Harden 13), Philadelphia 29 (McConnell, Simmons 9). Total Fouls_Houston 13, Philadelphia 19. A_20,682 (21,600).

