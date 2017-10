Red Wings-Panthers Sums

By The Associated Press

Detroit 1 1 0 0—3 Florida 0 2 0 0—2 Detroit won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou (Larkin), 5:28. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (interference), 9:35; Florida bench, served by Tippett (faceoff violation), 9:35; Ekblad, FLA, Major (fighting), 11:24; Abdelkader, DET, Major (fighting), 11:24; Ericsson, DET, (interference), 14:27; Green, DET, (holding), 18:09.

Second Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 3 (Dadonov), 4:19. 3, Florida, Dadonov 4 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 8:23 (pp). 4, Detroit, Nyquist 2 (Ericsson), 10:46. Penalties_Athanasiou, DET, (holding), 8:08; Larkin, DET, (tripping), 18:40.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Ouellet, DET, (holding), 1:35; Ekblad, FLA, (hooking), 7:28; Larkin, DET, (tripping), 12:56.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Detroit 1 (Nielsen NG, Athanasiou NG, Nyquist G), Florida 0 (Trocheck NG, Barkov NG, Vrbata NG).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-12-9-6_38. Florida 18-19-7-2_46.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 3-4-0 (46 shots-44 saves). Florida, Reimer 3-3-0 (38-36).

A_13,085 (19,250). T_2:59.

Referees_Chris Lee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.

