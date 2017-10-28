Red Wings-Panthers Sum

Detroit 1 1 0 0—3 Florida 0 2 0 0—2 Detroit won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou (Larkin), 5:28.

Second Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 3 (Dadonov), 4:19. 3, Florida, Dadonov 4 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 8:23 (pp). 4, Detroit, Nyquist 2 (Ericsson), 10:46.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Detroit 1 (Nielsen NG, Athanasiou NG, Nyquist G), Florida 0 (Trocheck NG, Barkov NG, Vrbata NG).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-12-9-6_38. Florida 18-19-7-2_46.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 3-4-0 (46 shots-44 saves). Florida, Reimer 3-3-0 (38-36).

A_13,085 (19,250). T_2:59.

Referees_Chris Lee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.

