Red Wings-Panthers Sum

|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|0—3
|Florida
|0
|2
|0
|0—2
|Detroit won shootout 1-0.
First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou (Larkin), 5:28.
Second Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 3 (Dadonov), 4:19. 3, Florida, Dadonov 4 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 8:23 (pp). 4, Detroit, Nyquist 2 (Ericsson), 10:46.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Detroit 1 (Nielsen NG, Athanasiou NG, Nyquist G), Florida 0 (Trocheck NG, Barkov NG, Vrbata NG).
Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-12-9-6_38. Florida 18-19-7-2_46.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 6.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 3-4-0 (46 shots-44 saves). Florida, Reimer 3-3-0 (38-36).
A_13,085 (19,250). T_2:59.
Referees_Chris Lee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.
