Red Wings-Lightning Sums

Detroit 1 0 1—2 Tampa Bay 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Nielsen 1, 14:18 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 11 (Hedman, Killorn), 16:33 (pp). Penalties_Green, DET, (slashing), 2:19; Hedman, TB, (slashing), 8:57; Abdelkader, DET, (slashing), 13:59; Detroit bench, served by Frk (too many men on the ice), 16:24.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Brown, TB, (delay of game), 2:53; Kronwall, DET, (interference), 6:56; Mantha, DET, (roughing), 12:20; Sergachev, TB, (cross checking), 12:20; Nyquist, DET, (interference), 13:25.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 3 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 6:22 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Palat, Gourde), 17:04. 5, Detroit, Nielsen 2 (Abdelkader, Nyquist), 18:11 (pp). Penalties_Nielsen, DET, (slashing), 4:52; Kunitz, TB, (slashing), 10:24; Sergachev, TB, (hooking), 17:36; Kucherov, TB, (holding), 18:37.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-12_31. Tampa Bay 14-12-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 2 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 3-3-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 8-1-0 (31-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:26.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.