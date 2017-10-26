Red Wings-Lightning Sum

Detroit 1 0 1—2 Tampa Bay 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Nielsen 1, 14:18 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 11 (Hedman, Killorn), 16:33 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 3 (Kucherov, Sergachev), 6:22 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Palat, Gourde), 17:04. 5, Detroit, Nielsen 2 (Abdelkader, Nyquist), 18:11 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-10-12_31. Tampa Bay 14-12-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 5; Tampa Bay 2 of 6.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 3-3-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 8-1-0 (31-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:26.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Brad Kovachik.

