Raptors-Warriors, Box

TORONTO (112)

Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Siakam 9-12 0-0 20, Ibaka 5-12 4-4 15, Lowry 5-18 3-3 14, DeRozan 9-18 6-7 24, Anunoby 3-6 0-0 8, Miles 3-9 2-2 10, Poeltl 6-11 0-0 12, VanVleet 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 2-6 3-3 7. Totals 43-94 18-19 112.

GOLDEN STATE (117)

Durant 11-20 4-6 29, Green 4-7 6-6 15, Pachulia 1-3 1-2 3, Curry 9-20 8-8 30, Thompson 9-15 0-0 22, West 4-5 0-0 8, Bell 3-4 0-0 6, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 0-1 0-0 0, McCaw 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 43-77 19-22 117.

Toronto 26 27 33 26—112 Golden State 29 32 30 26—117

3-Point Goals_Toronto 8-34 (Siakam 2-3, Anunoby 2-4, Miles 2-8, Ibaka 1-6, Lowry 1-8, Powell 0-1, Wright 0-4), Golden State 12-26 (Thompson 4-6, Curry 4-11, Durant 3-6, Green 1-2, Iguodala 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 42 (Poeltl 14), Golden State 37 (Green 11). Assists_Toronto 30 (Lowry 9), Golden State 32 (Green 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 16, Golden State 15. A_19,596 (19,596).

