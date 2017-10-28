Raptors-Lakers, Box

TORONTO (101)

Powell 1-8 1-1 3, Siakam 8-10 1-2 18, Ibaka 8-10 2-2 18, Lowry 4-14 0-0 11, DeRozan 9-21 6-9 24, Anunoby 2-8 2-3 7, Miles 3-9 1-2 9, Poeltl 3-5 1-1 7, VanVleet 1-5 0-0 2, Wright 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-93 14-20 101.

L.A. LAKERS (92)

Ingram 3-9 3-4 9, Nance Jr. 3-3 1-2 7, Lopez 6-14 1-2 13, Ball 2-7 0-0 5, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 0-0 2, Kuzma 7-14 0-0 15, Brewer 0-1 3-4 3, Randle 6-8 6-8 18, Ennis 0-3 0-0 0, Hart 4-4 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 36-79 17-24 92.

Toronto 19 26 27 29—101 L.A. Lakers 26 25 20 21— 92

3-Point Goals_Toronto 7-29 (Lowry 3-7, Miles 2-7, Siakam 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, VanVleet 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, DeRozan 0-2, Wright 0-2, Powell 0-3), L.A. Lakers 3-23 (Ball 1-4, Kuzma 1-5, Clarkson 1-6, Ennis 0-1, Randle 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-1, Ingram 0-2, Lopez 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 40 (Lowry 10), L.A. Lakers 49 (Kuzma 10). Assists_Toronto 27 (Lowry 12), L.A. Lakers 20 (Ball 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, L.A. Lakers 22. A_17,876 (19,060).

