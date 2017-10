Predators-Blackhawks Sums

By The Associated Press

Nashville 0 2 0—2 Chicago 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Chicago, Anisimov 1, 19:34 (sh). Penalties_Wingels, CHI, (holding), 6:32; Arvidsson, NSH, (tripping), 9:29; Panik, CHI, (slashing), 18:40.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Jarnkrok, 0:57. 3, Nashville, Smith 1 (Subban, Fiala), 11:02 (pp). Penalties_Subban, NSH, (tripping), 4:16; Rutta, CHI, (tripping), 9:30; Salomaki, NSH, (hooking), 13:23; Rinne, NSH, served by Hartnell, (interference), 16:05; Hayden, CHI, (hooking), 19:52.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Kane, CHI, (high sticking), 3:01; Subban, NSH, (cross checking), 4:27; Kane, CHI, (interference), 5:12; Sissons, NSH, (tripping), 10:44.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-13-10_30. Chicago 21-8-15_44.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 6; Chicago 0 of 6.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 4-1-2 (44 shots-43 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-3-0 (30-28).

A_21,524 (19,717). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Wheler.

