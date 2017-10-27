Predators-Blackhawks Sum

Nashville 0 2 0—2 Chicago 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Chicago, Anisimov 2, 19:34 (sh).

Second Period_2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 1, 0:57. 3, Nashville, Smith 2 (Subban, Fiala), 11:02 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-13-10_30. Chicago 21-8-15_44.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 6; Chicago 0 of 6.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 5-1-2 (44 shots-43 saves). Chicago, Crawford 5-4-0 (30-28).

A_21,524 (19,717). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Wheler.

