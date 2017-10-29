Pistons-Clippers, Box

DETROIT (95)

S.Johnson 3-7 1-2 9, Harris 4-7 2-2 12, Drummond 7-10 1-2 15, Jackson 6-15 2-2 15, Bradley 4-15 4-6 12, Bullock 0-2 1-2 1, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellenson 0-5 0-0 0, Tolliver 3-8 1-3 8, Leuer 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 4-6 0-0 8, Galloway 5-9 0-0 13. Totals 36-88 14-21 95.

L.A. CLIPPERS (87)

Gallinari 4-16 2-2 13, Griffin 5-18 7-10 19, Jordan 3-6 1-3 7, Beverley 3-9 0-0 9, Rivers 6-12 2-2 20, W.Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Dekker 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 2-3 0-0 4, L.Williams 3-9 3-3 10, Thornwell 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 28-84 16-22 87.

Detroit 27 18 22 28—95 L.A. Clippers 24 31 17 15—87

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-28 (Galloway 3-7, Harris 2-3, S.Johnson 2-4, Jackson 1-3, Tolliver 1-5, Smith 0-1, Bullock 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Ellenson 0-2), L.A. Clippers 15-38 (Rivers 6-8, Beverley 3-5, Gallinari 3-10, Griffin 2-6, L.Williams 1-4, Thornwell 0-1, Dekker 0-1, W.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 50 (Drummond 17), L.A. Clippers 51 (Jordan 14). Assists_Detroit 16 (Jackson 7), L.A. Clippers 19 (Beverley 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, L.A. Clippers 18. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_17,247 (19,060).

