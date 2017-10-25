Pelicans-Trail Blazers, Box

NEW ORLEANS (93)

Cunningham 0-5 0-0 0, A.Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Cousins 12-23 12-17 39, Holiday 5-14 3-3 14, Moore 3-5 0-0 8, Miller 1-2 3-3 5, Diallo 1-3 1-2 3, Nelson 3-9 2-2 10, Clark 3-8 2-3 9, Allen 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 30-76 24-32 93.

PORTLAND (103)

Harkless 0-5 4-4 4, Aminu 3-6 1-1 8, Nurkic 3-7 6-8 12, Lillard 3-16 6-9 13, McCollum 7-15 5-5 23, E.Davis 6-12 0-1 12, Swanigan 2-5 1-1 5, Leonard 2-2 0-0 5, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 4-12 4-4 13, Connaughton 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 33-88 27-33 103.

New Orleans 19 29 25 20— 93 Portland 29 18 24 32—103

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-30 (Cousins 3-10, Moore 2-3, Nelson 2-6, Clark 1-3, Holiday 1-4, Miller 0-1, Allen 0-1, Cunningham 0-2), Portland 10-29 (McCollum 4-5, Connaughton 2-5, Leonard 1-1, Aminu 1-2, Turner 1-5, Lillard 1-8, Swanigan 0-1, Harkless 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 42 (Cousins 13), Portland 63 (E.Davis 10). Assists_New Orleans 17 (Holiday 7), Portland 17 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 26, Portland 22. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second), Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_19,446 (19,393).

