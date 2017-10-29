Panthers-Buccaneers Stats

|Carolina
|7
|3
|0
|7—17
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|3
|0—
|3
|First Quarter
Car_Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 1:34.
Car_FG Gano 28, :17.
TB_FG Murray 41, 4:49.
Car_Benjamin 25 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:48.
A_58,545.
___
|Car
|TB
|First downs
|14
|16
|Total Net Yards
|254
|279
|Rushes-yards
|31-100
|22-85
|Passing
|154
|194
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|2-56
|1-13
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-2
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-32-1
|21-38-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-16
|Punts
|7-50.4
|6-45.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-51
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|32:11
|27:49
___
RUSHING_Carolina, Newton 11-44, Stewart 11-34, Samuel 1-11, Artis-Payne 4-8, McCaffrey 4-3. Tampa Bay, Martin 18-71, Winston 3-13, Rodgers 1-1.
PASSING_Carolina, Newton 18-32-1-154. Tampa Bay, Winston 21-38-2-210.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 5-49, Dickson 4-24, Benjamin 3-39, Samuel 2-15, Funchess 2-11, Shepard 1-14, Artis-Payne 1-2. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 5-60, Brate 4-64, Humphries 4-26, Jackson 3-37, Howard 2-16, Godwin 1-8, Martin 1-4, Rodgers 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
