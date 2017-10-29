Panthers-Buccaneers Stats

Carolina 7 3 0 7—17 Tampa Bay 0 0 3 0— 3 First Quarter

Car_Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 1:34.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gano 28, :17.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Murray 41, 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Benjamin 25 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:48.

A_58,545.

___

Car TB First downs 14 16 Total Net Yards 254 279 Rushes-yards 31-100 22-85 Passing 154 194 Punt Returns 3-22 3-23 Kickoff Returns 2-56 1-13 Interceptions Ret. 2-2 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 18-32-1 21-38-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-16 Punts 7-50.4 6-45.7 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-51 6-55 Time of Possession 32:11 27:49

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Newton 11-44, Stewart 11-34, Samuel 1-11, Artis-Payne 4-8, McCaffrey 4-3. Tampa Bay, Martin 18-71, Winston 3-13, Rodgers 1-1.

PASSING_Carolina, Newton 18-32-1-154. Tampa Bay, Winston 21-38-2-210.

RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 5-49, Dickson 4-24, Benjamin 3-39, Samuel 2-15, Funchess 2-11, Shepard 1-14, Artis-Payne 1-2. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 5-60, Brate 4-64, Humphries 4-26, Jackson 3-37, Howard 2-16, Godwin 1-8, Martin 1-4, Rodgers 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

