Overreaction: Deshaun Watson is the next Russell Wilson.

Deshaun Watson is the next Russell Wilson.

The rookie quarterback is off to a sensational start for the Houston Texans. He has thrown more touchdown passes (19) in his first seven games than anyone in NFL history.

Watson nearly led the Texans to a victory over Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 402 yards and four TDs in a 41-38 loss. But Wilson rallied the Seahawks to a last-minute win.

Wilson has already won a Super Bowl and has led his team to the playoffs five straight seasons.

Watson might end up having even more success than Wilson, but let’s not put him in that category after seven games.

Here are more overreactions following Week 7:

___

OVERREACTION: The Browns (0-8) are going 0-16.

REALISTIC REACTION: They are equally terrible in the United States and London.

___

OVERREACTION: The Bills (5-2) are going to the playoffs.

REALISTIC REACTION: If they survive a difficult schedule coming up, they’re for real.

___

OVERREACTION: Joey Bosa will break every sack record in league history.

REALISTIC REACTION: He’s impressive, but he’s only played 20 games.

___

OVERREACTION: Alex Smith will not throw an interception this season.

REALISTIC REACTION: Zero picks in eight games is quite a feat. Another eight games without an interception won’t be easy.

___

OVERREACTION: Sean McVay is going to be Coach of the Year. His Los Angeles Rams are 5-2.

REALISTIC REACTION: Doug Pederson has the Eagles off to only the seventh 7-1 start in franchise history. They were supposed to be a rebuilding team.

___

OVERREACTION: Tom Brady doesn’t need a backup quarterback.

REALISTIC REACTION: Someone has to run the scout-team offense in practice.

___

OVERREACTION: Derek Carr is overrated.

REALISTIC REACTION: He rushed back from an injury and might not be healthy.

___

OVERREACTION: Who dat gonna be dem Saints?

REALISTIC REACTION: Nobody has done it the past five weeks but New Orleans isn’t going to run the table.

___

OVERREACTION: JuJu Smith-Schuster is the best receiver on the Steelers.

REALISTIC REACTION: Um, Antonio Brown.

___

OVERREACTION: Andrew Luck won’t play this season for the Colts.

REALISTIC REACTION: They’re going nowhere, but it’ll be tough to keep him sidelined if he’s cleared to play.

___

___

