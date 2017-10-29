Nuggets-Nets, Box

DENVER (124)

Chandler 7-11 2-2 18, Millsap 5-14 3-4 13, Jokic 9-16 2-2 21, Murray 8-14 8-8 26, G.Harris 6-13 0-0 14, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 2-6 1-2 7, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-6 2-2 10, Mudiay 6-12 1-2 15, Beasley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 19-22 124.

BROOKLYN (111)

LeVert 3-12 0-0 8, Hollis-Jefferson 8-12 2-3 18, Mozgov 3-6 0-0 7, Russell 3-12 6-10 12, Crabbe 3-8 0-0 8, Wiley 0-1 0-0 0, Booker 4-11 0-2 8, Zeller 2-4 0-2 4, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Whitehead 0-2 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 5-10 9-10 22, J.Harris 6-11 0-0 16, Kilpatrick 1-4 4-4 6. Totals 39-96 21-31 111.

Denver 29 31 40 24—124 Brooklyn 36 27 21 27—111

3-Point Goals_Denver 11-20 (Chandler 2-3, Murray 2-3, Mudiay 2-3, Barton 2-3, G.Harris 2-4, Jokic 1-3, Millsap 0-1), Brooklyn 12-31 (J.Harris 4-8, Dinwiddie 3-6, Crabbe 2-4, LeVert 2-5, Mozgov 1-3, Kilpatrick 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Russell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 46 (Jokic 14), Brooklyn 56 (Mozgov 11). Assists_Denver 23 (Murray, Mudiay, Millsap 5), Brooklyn 25 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_Denver 22, Brooklyn 18. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A_14,854 (17,732).

