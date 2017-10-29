NFC Individual Leaders

Week 8 Quarterbacks Att Com Yds TD Int Palmer, ARI 267 164 1978 9 7 Wentz, PHL 232 143 1852 17 4 Goff, LA 222 133 1719 9 4 Newton, CAR 231 148 1687 9 10 Brees, NOR 220 152 1652 11 4 Winston, TAM 208 131 1643 10 4 Cousins, WAS 198 135 1637 12 3 Manning, NYG 260 167 1600 10 5 M. Ryan, ATL 203 135 1590 7 6 R. Wilson, SEA 217 138 1556 11 3

Rushers Att Yds Avg LG TD Gurley, LA 145 627 4.3 29 5 J. Howard, CHI 139 560 4.0 53 4 E. Elliott, DAL 131 540 4.1 30 4 Hyde, SNF 100 428 4.3 61 4 D. Freeman, ATL 91 425 4.7 44 5 Blount, PHL 84 419 5.0 68 1 Ingram, NOR 89 389 4.4 51 3 Cook, MIN 74 354 4.8 33 2 A. Jones, GBY 62 346 5.6 46t 3 Abdullah, DET 90 342 3.8 34 1

Receivers No Yds Avg LG TD Thielen, MIN 43 529 12.3 45 0 Fitzgerald, ARI 45 494 11.0 37 3 Ertz, PHL 39 494 12.7 53 5 Garcon, SNF 38 483 12.7 59 0 Ju. Jones, ATL 34 466 13.7 34 1 Mi. Evans, TAM 34 459 13.5 41 4 Benjamin, CAR 29 436 15.0 43 1 Mic. Thomas, NOR 35 403 11.5 33 2 S. Diggs, MIN 23 395 17.2 59t 4 R. Woods, LA 27 381 14.1 31 0

Punters No Yds Lg Avg Hekker, LA 25 1198 67 47.9 Morstead, NOR 21 1005 68 47.9 O’Donnell, CHI 39 1849 69 47.4 A. Lee, ARI 36 1683 60 46.8 Do. Jones, PHL 26 1203 59 46.3 Palardy, CAR 26 1201 60 46.2 Vogel, GBY 32 1470 62 45.9 Jeff Locke, DET 27 1222 54 45.3 Way, WAS 26 1176 62 45.2 Pinion, SNF 36 1612 59 44.8

Punt Returners No Yds Avg Long TD Agnew, DET 11 261 23.7 88t 2 Barner, PHL 9 147 16.3 76 0 T. Taylor, SNF 12 148 12.3 39 0 Sherels, MIN 14 158 11.3 46 0 Tr. Davis, GBY 9 83 9.2 33 0 Reedy, TAM 8 72 9.0 17 0 Cohen, CHI 16 136 8.5 21 0 Ginn, NOR 9 67 7.4 17 0 McCaffrey, CAR 18 130 7.2 25 0 Lockett, SEA 12 84 7.0 14 0

Kickoff Returners No Yds Avg LG TD P. Cooper, LA 16 494 30.9 103t 1 McKinnon, MIN 12 312 26.0 39 0 Lockett, SEA 8 198 24.8 43 0 Dw. Harris, NYG 9 188 20.9 30 0 Deonte Thompson, CHI 11 229 20.8 29 0 Ke. Williams, ARI 13 269 20.7 28 0 Bolden, SNF 12 242 20.2 34 0 A. Roberts, ATL 15 297 19.8 61 0

Scoring Touchdowns TD Rush Rec Ret Pts Gurley, LA 8 5 3 0 48 E. Elliott, DAL 6 4 2 0 36 Jo. Nelson, GBY 6 0 6 0 36 D. Adams, GBY 5 0 5 0 30 Agholor, PHL 5 0 5 0 30 Ertz, PHL 5 0 5 0 30 D. Freeman, ATL 5 5 0 0 30 C. Thompson, WAS 5 2 3 0 30

Kicking PAT FG LG Pts Zuerlein, LA 21/21 21/22 56 84 Forbath, MIN 11/14 17/18 53 62 Jak. Elliott, PHL 17/17 14/17 61 59 Gano, CAR 11/12 16/17 48 59 Gould, SNF 9/10 16/17 52 57 Lutz, NOR 18/19 13/16 50 57 Prater, DET 15/15 10/12 58 45 M. Bryant, ATL 14/14 10/13 53 44 Walsh, SEA 12/13 10/11 49 42 Dawson, ARI 11/11 10/15 50 41

