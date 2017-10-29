NFC Individual Leaders

|Week 8
|Quarterbacks
|
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Palmer, ARI
|267
|164
|1978
|9
|7
|Wentz, PHL
|232
|143
|1852
|17
|4
|Goff, LA
|222
|133
|1719
|9
|4
|Newton, CAR
|231
|148
|1687
|9
|10
|Brees, NOR
|220
|152
|1652
|11
|4
|Winston, TAM
|208
|131
|1643
|10
|4
|Cousins, WAS
|198
|135
|1637
|12
|3
|Manning, NYG
|260
|167
|1600
|10
|5
|M. Ryan, ATL
|203
|135
|1590
|7
|6
|R. Wilson, SEA
|217
|138
|1556
|11
|3
___
|Rushers
|
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Gurley, LA
|145
|627
|4.3
|29
|5
|J. Howard, CHI
|139
|560
|4.0
|53
|4
|E. Elliott, DAL
|131
|540
|4.1
|30
|4
|Hyde, SNF
|100
|428
|4.3
|61
|4
|D. Freeman, ATL
|91
|425
|4.7
|44
|5
|Blount, PHL
|84
|419
|5.0
|68
|1
|Ingram, NOR
|89
|389
|4.4
|51
|3
|Cook, MIN
|74
|354
|4.8
|33
|2
|A. Jones, GBY
|62
|346
|5.6
|46t
|3
|Abdullah, DET
|90
|342
|3.8
|34
|1
___
|Receivers
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Thielen, MIN
|43
|529
|12.3
|45
|0
|Fitzgerald, ARI
|45
|494
|11.0
|37
|3
|Ertz, PHL
|39
|494
|12.7
|53
|5
|Garcon, SNF
|38
|483
|12.7
|59
|0
|Ju. Jones, ATL
|34
|466
|13.7
|34
|1
|Mi. Evans, TAM
|34
|459
|13.5
|41
|4
|Benjamin, CAR
|29
|436
|15.0
|43
|1
|Mic. Thomas, NOR
|35
|403
|11.5
|33
|2
|S. Diggs, MIN
|23
|395
|17.2
|59t
|4
|R. Woods, LA
|27
|381
|14.1
|31
|0
___
|Punters
|
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Hekker, LA
|25
|1198
|67
|47.9
|Morstead, NOR
|21
|1005
|68
|47.9
|O’Donnell, CHI
|39
|1849
|69
|47.4
|A. Lee, ARI
|36
|1683
|60
|46.8
|Do. Jones, PHL
|26
|1203
|59
|46.3
|Palardy, CAR
|26
|1201
|60
|46.2
|Vogel, GBY
|32
|1470
|62
|45.9
|Jeff Locke, DET
|27
|1222
|54
|45.3
|Way, WAS
|26
|1176
|62
|45.2
|Pinion, SNF
|36
|1612
|59
|44.8
___
|Punt Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Agnew, DET
|11
|261
|23.7
|88t
|2
|Barner, PHL
|9
|147
|16.3
|76
|0
|T. Taylor, SNF
|12
|148
|12.3
|39
|0
|Sherels, MIN
|14
|158
|11.3
|46
|0
|Tr. Davis, GBY
|9
|83
|9.2
|33
|0
|Reedy, TAM
|8
|72
|9.0
|17
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|16
|136
|8.5
|21
|0
|Ginn, NOR
|9
|67
|7.4
|17
|0
|McCaffrey, CAR
|18
|130
|7.2
|25
|0
|Lockett, SEA
|12
|84
|7.0
|14
|0
___
|Kickoff Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|P. Cooper, LA
|16
|494
|30.9
|103t
|1
|McKinnon, MIN
|12
|312
|26.0
|39
|0
|Lockett, SEA
|8
|198
|24.8
|43
|0
|Dw. Harris, NYG
|9
|188
|20.9
|30
|0
|Deonte Thompson, CHI
|11
|229
|20.8
|29
|0
|Ke. Williams, ARI
|13
|269
|20.7
|28
|0
|Bolden, SNF
|12
|242
|20.2
|34
|0
|A. Roberts, ATL
|15
|297
|19.8
|61
|0
___
|Scoring
|Touchdowns
|
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Gurley, LA
|8
|5
|3
|0
|48
|E. Elliott, DAL
|6
|4
|2
|0
|36
|Jo. Nelson, GBY
|6
|0
|6
|0
|36
|D. Adams, GBY
|5
|0
|5
|0
|30
|Agholor, PHL
|5
|0
|5
|0
|30
|Ertz, PHL
|5
|0
|5
|0
|30
|D. Freeman, ATL
|5
|5
|0
|0
|30
|C. Thompson, WAS
|5
|2
|3
|0
|30
___
|Kicking
|
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Zuerlein, LA
|21/21
|21/22
|56
|84
|Forbath, MIN
|11/14
|17/18
|53
|62
|Jak. Elliott, PHL
|17/17
|14/17
|61
|59
|Gano, CAR
|11/12
|16/17
|48
|59
|Gould, SNF
|9/10
|16/17
|52
|57
|Lutz, NOR
|18/19
|13/16
|50
|57
|Prater, DET
|15/15
|10/12
|58
|45
|M. Bryant, ATL
|14/14
|10/13
|53
|44
|Walsh, SEA
|12/13
|10/11
|49
|42
|Dawson, ARI
|11/11
|10/15
|50
|41
___
