NBA Team Statistics

By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 11:36 pm 10/29/2017 11:36pm
Includes games of Saturday, October 28, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg
Golden State 7 827 118.1
Orlando 6 703 117.2
Brooklyn 7 803 114.7
Washington 6 670 111.7
Portland 6 668 111.3
Indiana 6 667 111.2
Toronto 5 555 111.0
New Orleans 6 660 110.0
Minnesota 6 641 106.8
L.A. Clippers 5 531 106.2
Detroit 7 742 106.0
Oklahoma City 6 636 106.0
Milwaukee 6 629 104.8
Cleveland 7 733 104.7
Houston 7 727 103.9
Denver 6 618 103.0
Miami 5 515 103.0
Charlotte 6 616 102.7
Phoenix 6 615 102.5
Philadelphia 6 614 102.3
L.A. Lakers 6 611 101.8
Memphis 6 605 100.8
Boston 6 603 100.5
New York 5 501 100.2
Atlanta 7 697 99.6
Dallas 7 697 99.6
San Antonio 6 593 98.8
Sacramento 6 576 96.0
Utah 6 567 94.5
Chicago 5 449 89.8

___

Team Defense

G Pts Avg
L.A. Clippers 5 462 92.4
Utah 6 563 93.8
Memphis 6 565 94.2
Boston 6 570 95.0
Oklahoma City 6 579 96.5
San Antonio 6 584 97.3
Portland 6 589 98.2
Detroit 7 704 100.6
Toronto 5 504 100.8
New York 5 507 101.4
Houston 7 710 101.4
Charlotte 6 611 101.8
Chicago 5 510 102.0
Denver 6 615 102.5
Milwaukee 6 622 103.7
Sacramento 6 630 105.0
Washington 6 635 105.8
Miami 5 530 106.0
Dallas 7 752 107.4
Atlanta 7 753 107.6
Philadelphia 6 651 108.5
L.A. Lakers 6 653 108.8
New Orleans 6 653 108.8
Orlando 6 656 109.3
Cleveland 7 773 110.4
Indiana 6 672 112.0
Minnesota 6 685 114.2
Golden State 7 800 114.3
Phoenix 6 703 117.2
Brooklyn 7 828 118.3

