NBA Team Statistics

|Includes games of Saturday, October 28, 2017
Team Offense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Golden State
|7
|827
|118.1
|Orlando
|6
|703
|117.2
|Brooklyn
|7
|803
|114.7
|Washington
|6
|670
|111.7
|Portland
|6
|668
|111.3
|Indiana
|6
|667
|111.2
|Toronto
|5
|555
|111.0
|New Orleans
|6
|660
|110.0
|Minnesota
|6
|641
|106.8
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|531
|106.2
|Detroit
|7
|742
|106.0
|Oklahoma City
|6
|636
|106.0
|Milwaukee
|6
|629
|104.8
|Cleveland
|7
|733
|104.7
|Houston
|7
|727
|103.9
|Denver
|6
|618
|103.0
|Miami
|5
|515
|103.0
|Charlotte
|6
|616
|102.7
|Phoenix
|6
|615
|102.5
|Philadelphia
|6
|614
|102.3
|L.A. Lakers
|6
|611
|101.8
|Memphis
|6
|605
|100.8
|Boston
|6
|603
|100.5
|New York
|5
|501
|100.2
|Atlanta
|7
|697
|99.6
|Dallas
|7
|697
|99.6
|San Antonio
|6
|593
|98.8
|Sacramento
|6
|576
|96.0
|Utah
|6
|567
|94.5
|Chicago
|5
|449
|89.8
___
Team Defense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|L.A. Clippers
|5
|462
|92.4
|Utah
|6
|563
|93.8
|Memphis
|6
|565
|94.2
|Boston
|6
|570
|95.0
|Oklahoma City
|6
|579
|96.5
|San Antonio
|6
|584
|97.3
|Portland
|6
|589
|98.2
|Detroit
|7
|704
|100.6
|Toronto
|5
|504
|100.8
|New York
|5
|507
|101.4
|Houston
|7
|710
|101.4
|Charlotte
|6
|611
|101.8
|Chicago
|5
|510
|102.0
|Denver
|6
|615
|102.5
|Milwaukee
|6
|622
|103.7
|Sacramento
|6
|630
|105.0
|Washington
|6
|635
|105.8
|Miami
|5
|530
|106.0
|Dallas
|7
|752
|107.4
|Atlanta
|7
|753
|107.6
|Philadelphia
|6
|651
|108.5
|L.A. Lakers
|6
|653
|108.8
|New Orleans
|6
|653
|108.8
|Orlando
|6
|656
|109.3
|Cleveland
|7
|773
|110.4
|Indiana
|6
|672
|112.0
|Minnesota
|6
|685
|114.2
|Golden State
|7
|800
|114.3
|Phoenix
|6
|703
|117.2
|Brooklyn
|7
|828
|118.3
