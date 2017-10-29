NBA Team Statistics

Includes games of Saturday, October 28, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg Golden State 7 827 118.1 Orlando 6 703 117.2 Brooklyn 7 803 114.7 Washington 6 670 111.7 Portland 6 668 111.3 Indiana 6 667 111.2 Toronto 5 555 111.0 New Orleans 6 660 110.0 Minnesota 6 641 106.8 L.A. Clippers 5 531 106.2 Detroit 7 742 106.0 Oklahoma City 6 636 106.0 Milwaukee 6 629 104.8 Cleveland 7 733 104.7 Houston 7 727 103.9 Denver 6 618 103.0 Miami 5 515 103.0 Charlotte 6 616 102.7 Phoenix 6 615 102.5 Philadelphia 6 614 102.3 L.A. Lakers 6 611 101.8 Memphis 6 605 100.8 Boston 6 603 100.5 New York 5 501 100.2 Atlanta 7 697 99.6 Dallas 7 697 99.6 San Antonio 6 593 98.8 Sacramento 6 576 96.0 Utah 6 567 94.5 Chicago 5 449 89.8

___

Team Defense

G Pts Avg L.A. Clippers 5 462 92.4 Utah 6 563 93.8 Memphis 6 565 94.2 Boston 6 570 95.0 Oklahoma City 6 579 96.5 San Antonio 6 584 97.3 Portland 6 589 98.2 Detroit 7 704 100.6 Toronto 5 504 100.8 New York 5 507 101.4 Houston 7 710 101.4 Charlotte 6 611 101.8 Chicago 5 510 102.0 Denver 6 615 102.5 Milwaukee 6 622 103.7 Sacramento 6 630 105.0 Washington 6 635 105.8 Miami 5 530 106.0 Dallas 7 752 107.4 Atlanta 7 753 107.6 Philadelphia 6 651 108.5 L.A. Lakers 6 653 108.8 New Orleans 6 653 108.8 Orlando 6 656 109.3 Cleveland 7 773 110.4 Indiana 6 672 112.0 Minnesota 6 685 114.2 Golden State 7 800 114.3 Phoenix 6 703 117.2 Brooklyn 7 828 118.3

