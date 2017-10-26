NBA Team Statistics

Includes games of Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg Brooklyn 5 606 121.2 Golden State 5 600 120.0 Orlando 4 476 119.0 Indiana 5 570 114.0 Toronto 4 454 113.5 L.A. Clippers 3 340 113.3 Portland 4 451 112.8 Washington 4 443 110.8 L.A. Lakers 4 438 109.5 Cleveland 5 537 107.4 Detroit 5 532 106.4 Miami 4 425 106.2 Houston 5 529 105.8 New Orleans 4 423 105.8 Milwaukee 4 421 105.2 Oklahoma City 4 419 104.8 Minnesota 5 522 104.4 San Antonio 4 412 103.0 Boston 4 411 102.8 Phoenix 5 508 101.6 Memphis 4 406 101.5 Atlanta 4 405 101.2 Charlotte 4 403 100.8 Philadelphia 5 502 100.4 Dallas 5 496 99.2 Denver 4 389 97.2 Sacramento 4 387 96.8 Chicago 3 289 96.3 Utah 5 471 94.2 New York 3 280 93.3

___

Team Defense

G Pts Avg L.A. Clippers 3 264 88.0 San Antonio 4 373 93.2 Portland 4 378 94.5 Memphis 4 385 96.2 Utah 5 482 96.4 Charlotte 4 389 97.2 Boston 4 391 97.8 Oklahoma City 4 391 97.8 Denver 4 404 101.0 Sacramento 4 406 101.5 Detroit 5 510 102.0 Houston 5 514 102.8 Toronto 4 412 103.0 Milwaukee 4 420 105.0 Cleveland 5 534 106.8 Chicago 3 323 107.7 Washington 4 432 108.0 Philadelphia 5 541 108.2 Miami 4 434 108.5 New York 3 326 108.7 Dallas 5 544 108.8 Atlanta 4 440 110.0 New Orleans 4 446 111.5 Orlando 4 449 112.2 Golden State 5 568 113.6 Minnesota 5 569 113.8 L.A. Lakers 4 456 114.0 Indiana 5 578 115.6 Phoenix 5 589 117.8 Brooklyn 5 597 119.4

