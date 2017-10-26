NBA Team Statistics

|Includes games of Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Team Offense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Brooklyn
|5
|606
|121.2
|Golden State
|5
|600
|120.0
|Orlando
|4
|476
|119.0
|Indiana
|5
|570
|114.0
|Toronto
|4
|454
|113.5
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|340
|113.3
|Portland
|4
|451
|112.8
|Washington
|4
|443
|110.8
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|438
|109.5
|Cleveland
|5
|537
|107.4
|Detroit
|5
|532
|106.4
|Miami
|4
|425
|106.2
|Houston
|5
|529
|105.8
|New Orleans
|4
|423
|105.8
|Milwaukee
|4
|421
|105.2
|Oklahoma City
|4
|419
|104.8
|Minnesota
|5
|522
|104.4
|San Antonio
|4
|412
|103.0
|Boston
|4
|411
|102.8
|Phoenix
|5
|508
|101.6
|Memphis
|4
|406
|101.5
|Atlanta
|4
|405
|101.2
|Charlotte
|4
|403
|100.8
|Philadelphia
|5
|502
|100.4
|Dallas
|5
|496
|99.2
|Denver
|4
|389
|97.2
|Sacramento
|4
|387
|96.8
|Chicago
|3
|289
|96.3
|Utah
|5
|471
|94.2
|New York
|3
|280
|93.3
___
Team Defense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|264
|88.0
|San Antonio
|4
|373
|93.2
|Portland
|4
|378
|94.5
|Memphis
|4
|385
|96.2
|Utah
|5
|482
|96.4
|Charlotte
|4
|389
|97.2
|Boston
|4
|391
|97.8
|Oklahoma City
|4
|391
|97.8
|Denver
|4
|404
|101.0
|Sacramento
|4
|406
|101.5
|Detroit
|5
|510
|102.0
|Houston
|5
|514
|102.8
|Toronto
|4
|412
|103.0
|Milwaukee
|4
|420
|105.0
|Cleveland
|5
|534
|106.8
|Chicago
|3
|323
|107.7
|Washington
|4
|432
|108.0
|Philadelphia
|5
|541
|108.2
|Miami
|4
|434
|108.5
|New York
|3
|326
|108.7
|Dallas
|5
|544
|108.8
|Atlanta
|4
|440
|110.0
|New Orleans
|4
|446
|111.5
|Orlando
|4
|449
|112.2
|Golden State
|5
|568
|113.6
|Minnesota
|5
|569
|113.8
|L.A. Lakers
|4
|456
|114.0
|Indiana
|5
|578
|115.6
|Phoenix
|5
|589
|117.8
|Brooklyn
|5
|597
|119.4
