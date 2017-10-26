201.5
NBA Team Statistics

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 2:14 am 10/26/2017 02:14am
Includes games of Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg
Brooklyn 5 606 121.2
Golden State 5 600 120.0
Orlando 4 476 119.0
Indiana 5 570 114.0
Toronto 4 454 113.5
L.A. Clippers 3 340 113.3
Portland 4 451 112.8
Washington 4 443 110.8
L.A. Lakers 4 438 109.5
Cleveland 5 537 107.4
Detroit 5 532 106.4
Miami 4 425 106.2
Houston 5 529 105.8
New Orleans 4 423 105.8
Milwaukee 4 421 105.2
Oklahoma City 4 419 104.8
Minnesota 5 522 104.4
San Antonio 4 412 103.0
Boston 4 411 102.8
Phoenix 5 508 101.6
Memphis 4 406 101.5
Atlanta 4 405 101.2
Charlotte 4 403 100.8
Philadelphia 5 502 100.4
Dallas 5 496 99.2
Denver 4 389 97.2
Sacramento 4 387 96.8
Chicago 3 289 96.3
Utah 5 471 94.2
New York 3 280 93.3

___

Team Defense

G Pts Avg
L.A. Clippers 3 264 88.0
San Antonio 4 373 93.2
Portland 4 378 94.5
Memphis 4 385 96.2
Utah 5 482 96.4
Charlotte 4 389 97.2
Boston 4 391 97.8
Oklahoma City 4 391 97.8
Denver 4 404 101.0
Sacramento 4 406 101.5
Detroit 5 510 102.0
Houston 5 514 102.8
Toronto 4 412 103.0
Milwaukee 4 420 105.0
Cleveland 5 534 106.8
Chicago 3 323 107.7
Washington 4 432 108.0
Philadelphia 5 541 108.2
Miami 4 434 108.5
New York 3 326 108.7
Dallas 5 544 108.8
Atlanta 4 440 110.0
New Orleans 4 446 111.5
Orlando 4 449 112.2
Golden State 5 568 113.6
Minnesota 5 569 113.8
L.A. Lakers 4 456 114.0
Indiana 5 578 115.6
Phoenix 5 589 117.8
Brooklyn 5 597 119.4

