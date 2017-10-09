201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Women's Soccer League

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 7:07 pm 10/09/2017 07:07pm
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 16 7 1 49 38 22
Portland 14 5 5 47 37 20
Orlando 11 6 7 40 45 31
Chicago 11 7 6 39 33 30
Seattle 9 8 7 34 44 36
Sky Blue FC 10 11 3 33 42 51
Kansas City 8 9 7 31 29 31
Houston 7 14 3 24 23 39
Boston 4 13 7 19 24 35
Washington 5 15 4 19 30 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina 4, Houston 0

Saturday’s Games

Portland 3, Chicago 1

Seattle 3, Washington 2

Sky Blue FC 4, Boston 3

Orlando 3, North Carolina 2

Sunday’s Game

Houston 1, Kansas City 1, tie

___

Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday, Oct. 7

Portland 4, Orlando 1

Sunday, Oct. 8

North Carolina 1, Chicago 0

Championship
Saturday, Oct. 14
At Orlando, Fla.

Portland vs. North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest