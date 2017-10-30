National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 10:06 am 10/30/2017 10:06am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 45 31
Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33
Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40
Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35
Boston 9 4 3 2 10 27 29
Florida 10 4 5 1 9 35 36
Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44
Montreal 11 3 7 1 7 23 42
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31
Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50
Columbus 11 7 4 0 14 33 27
N.Y. Islanders 11 6 4 1 13 39 35
Philadelphia 11 6 5 0 12 38 31
Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41
Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30
N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 12 9 2 1 19 40 28
Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31
Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34
Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32
Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31
Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34
Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 11 9 1 1 19 38 20
Vegas 9 8 1 0 16 34 19
Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25
Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33
Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33
San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26
Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33
Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 26 48

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 2, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Latest