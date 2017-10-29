National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|2
|1
|19
|45
|31
|Ottawa
|11
|5
|1
|5
|15
|41
|33
|Toronto
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|45
|40
|Detroit
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|32
|35
|Boston
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|27
|29
|Florida
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|35
|36
|Buffalo
|12
|3
|7
|2
|8
|29
|44
|Montreal
|11
|3
|7
|1
|7
|23
|42
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|10
|8
|2
|0
|16
|40
|31
|Pittsburgh
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|36
|50
|Columbus
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|33
|27
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|39
|35
|Philadelphia
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|38
|31
|Washington
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|35
|39
|Carolina
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|28
|30
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|3
|7
|2
|8
|34
|43
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|12
|9
|2
|1
|19
|40
|28
|Winnipeg
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|31
|31
|Colorado
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|34
|34
|Dallas
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|32
|32
|Nashville
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|31
|Chicago
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|38
|34
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|30
|28
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|11
|9
|1
|1
|19
|38
|20
|Vegas
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|34
|19
|Vancouver
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|30
|25
|Anaheim
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|35
|33
|San Jose
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|27
|26
|Calgary
|11
|5
|6
|0
|10
|26
|32
|Edmonton
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|22
|33
|Arizona
|11
|0
|10
|1
|1
|26
|48
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
San Jose 3, Buffalo 2
Los Angeles 2, Boston 1, OT
New Jersey 4, Arizona 3
Detroit 3, Florida 2, SO
Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2
Anaheim 4, Tampa Bay 1
St. Louis 4, Columbus 1
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Nashville 2
Colorado 6, Chicago 3
Washington 5, Edmonton 2
Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO
Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
