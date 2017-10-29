National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 45 31 6-1-0 3-1-1 3-1-0 Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33 2-1-4 3-0-1 1-0-1 Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40 4-3-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35 1-2-1 4-4-0 2-4-0 Boston 9 4 3 2 10 27 29 3-1-2 1-2-0 0-0-1 Florida 10 4 5 1 9 35 36 3-1-1 1-4-0 1-2-1 Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44 1-3-1 2-4-1 2-0-1 Montreal 11 3 7 1 7 23 42 2-2-1 1-5-0 2-0-1 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31 4-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 12 7 4 1 15 35 43 4-0-1 3-4-0 2-0-0 Columbus 11 7 4 0 14 33 27 4-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 11 6 4 1 13 39 35 3-0-1 3-4-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 11 6 5 0 12 38 31 3-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 Washington 11 5 5 1 11 35 39 1-3-0 4-2-1 1-2-0 Carolina 9 4 4 1 9 25 26 1-2-1 3-2-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43 3-4-2 0-3-0 0-2-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 12 9 2 1 19 40 28 4-0-0 5-2-1 3-0-0 Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34 4-1-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32 4-1-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31 3-1-1 2-3-1 3-0-1 Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34 3-2-1 2-3-1 1-4-0 Winnipeg 9 4 3 2 10 24 30 2-2-0 2-1-2 1-0-0 Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28 2-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 11 9 1 1 19 38 20 4-0-1 5-1-0 1-0-1 Vegas 9 8 1 0 16 34 19 6-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25 2-2-1 4-1-0 1-1-0 Anaheim 10 5 4 1 11 31 30 3-2-1 2-2-0 1-1-0 San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26 2-3-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Calgary 11 5 6 0 10 26 32 1-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33 2-4-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 26 48 0-4-1 0-6-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

Los Angeles 2, Boston 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Arizona 3

Detroit 3, Florida 2, SO

Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Anaheim 4, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 4, Columbus 1

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Nashville 2

Colorado 6, Chicago 3

Washington 5, Edmonton 2

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

