National Hockey League

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 10:12 pm 10/28/2017 10:12pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 45 31
New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31
Pittsburgh 11 7 3 1 15 34 41
Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 23
Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40
Philadelphia 11 6 5 0 12 38 31
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 4 1 11 33 33
Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35
Boston 9 4 3 2 10 27 29
Carolina 9 4 4 1 9 25 26
Florida 10 4 5 1 9 35 36
Washington 10 4 5 1 9 30 37
N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43
Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44
Montreal 11 3 7 1 7 23 42
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 11 9 1 1 19 38 20
St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 36 27
Vegas 9 8 1 0 16 34 19
Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25
Nashville 10 5 3 2 12 25 25
Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32
Chicago 11 5 4 2 12 35 28
Anaheim 10 5 4 1 11 31 30
Winnipeg 9 4 3 2 10 24 30
Colorado 10 5 5 0 10 28 31
San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26
Calgary 11 5 6 0 10 26 32
Minnesota 8 3 3 2 8 28 27
Edmonton 9 3 5 1 7 20 28
Arizona 11 0 10 1 1 26 48

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Vegas 7, Colorado 0

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 4, SO

Columbus 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

St. Louis 2, Carolina 1

Nashville 2, Chicago 1

Dallas 2, Calgary 1

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 3, Buffalo 2

Los Angeles 2, Boston 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Arizona 3

Detroit 3, Florida 2, SO

Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Anaheim 4, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

