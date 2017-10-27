National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 44 27 Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33 Toronto 10 7 3 0 14 43 36 Boston 8 4 3 1 9 26 27 Detroit 11 4 6 1 9 29 33 Florida 9 4 5 0 8 33 33 Buffalo 11 3 6 2 8 27 41 Montreal 10 2 7 1 5 18 38 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 11 7 3 1 15 34 41 New Jersey 9 7 2 0 14 36 28 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 23 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 4 1 11 33 33 Philadelphia 10 5 5 0 10 34 29 Carolina 9 4 4 1 9 25 26 Washington 10 4 5 1 9 30 37 N.Y. Rangers 11 3 6 2 8 30 38 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 36 27 Chicago 10 5 3 2 12 34 26 Nashville 9 4 3 2 10 23 24 Winnipeg 9 4 3 2 10 24 30 Colorado 10 5 5 0 10 28 31 Dallas 10 5 5 0 10 30 31 Minnesota 8 3 3 2 8 28 27 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 10 8 1 1 17 36 19 Vegas 9 8 1 0 16 34 19 Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25 Calgary 10 5 5 0 10 25 30 Anaheim 9 4 4 1 9 27 29 San Jose 9 4 5 0 8 24 24 Edmonton 9 3 5 1 7 20 28 Arizona 10 0 9 1 1 23 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Boston 2, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Arizona 2

Carolina 6, Toronto 3

Pittsburgh 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Florida 8, Anaheim 3

Los Angeles 4, Montreal 0

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Edmonton 5, Dallas 4

Vancouver 6, Washington 2

Friday’s Games

Vegas 7, Colorado 0

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 4, SO

Columbus 2, Winnipeg 1, OT

St. Louis 2, Carolina 1

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.