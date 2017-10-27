National Hockey League

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|11
|9
|1
|1
|19
|44
|27
|Pittsburgh
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|34
|41
|Toronto
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|43
|36
|Ottawa
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|37
|28
|New Jersey
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Columbus
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|30
|22
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|33
|33
|Philadelphia
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|34
|29
|Carolina
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|24
|24
|Boston
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|27
|Washington
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|30
|37
|Detroit
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|29
|33
|Florida
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|33
|33
|Buffalo
|11
|3
|6
|2
|8
|27
|41
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|3
|6
|2
|8
|30
|38
|Montreal
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|18
|38
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|10
|8
|1
|1
|17
|36
|19
|St. Louis
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|34
|26
|Vegas
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|27
|19
|Vancouver
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|30
|25
|Chicago
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|34
|26
|Colorado
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|24
|Nashville
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|23
|24
|Dallas
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|30
|31
|Calgary
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|25
|30
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|23
|28
|Anaheim
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|27
|29
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|28
|27
|San Jose
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|24
|24
|Edmonton
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|20
|28
|Arizona
|10
|0
|9
|1
|1
|23
|44
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
St. Louis 5, Calgary 2
Columbus 5, Buffalo 1
Boston 2, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Arizona 2
Carolina 6, Toronto 3
Pittsburgh 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Florida 8, Anaheim 3
Los Angeles 4, Montreal 0
Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Edmonton 5, Dallas 4
Vancouver 6, Washington 2
Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.