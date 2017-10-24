National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 10 8 1 1 17 41 25 Toronto 9 7 2 0 14 40 30 Pittsburgh 10 6 3 1 13 32 40 New Jersey 8 6 2 0 12 31 24 Ottawa 9 4 1 4 12 32 24 N.Y. Islanders 9 5 3 1 11 29 27 Columbus 8 5 3 0 10 25 21 Philadelphia 9 5 4 0 10 30 24 Washington 9 4 4 1 9 28 31 Detroit 10 4 5 1 9 27 30 Buffalo 10 3 5 2 8 26 36 Carolina 7 3 3 1 7 18 21 Boston 7 3 3 1 7 24 26 Florida 8 3 5 0 6 25 30 N.Y. Rangers 10 2 6 2 6 25 36 Montreal 9 2 6 1 5 18 34 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 9 7 1 1 15 32 19 St. Louis 9 6 2 1 13 29 24 Vegas 7 6 1 0 12 23 17 Chicago 9 5 2 2 12 32 22 Vancouver 9 5 3 1 11 24 23 Dallas 8 5 3 0 10 23 21 Calgary 9 5 4 0 10 23 25 Nashville 9 4 3 2 10 23 24 Anaheim 8 4 3 1 9 24 21 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 26 San Jose 8 4 4 0 8 23 22 Colorado 8 4 4 0 8 23 21 Minnesota 7 2 3 2 6 22 23 Edmonton 8 2 5 1 5 15 24 Arizona 9 0 8 1 1 21 39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

San Jose 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Edmonton 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 1

Anaheim 6, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Arizona 3

Montreal 5, Florida 1

Buffalo 1, Detroit 0

Los Angeles 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Calgary 3, Nashville 2, SO

Vancouver 1, Minnesota 0

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

