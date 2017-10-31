National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 13 10 2 1 21 53 36 New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31 Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30 N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38 Ottawa 12 5 2 5 15 44 41 Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50 Toronto 12 7 5 0 14 47 43 Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 41 35 Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33 Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41 Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35 Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30 Florida 11 4 6 1 9 40 44 Montreal 12 4 7 1 9 31 45 Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44 N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 13 10 2 1 21 44 30 Los Angeles 12 9 2 1 19 40 24 Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 37 25 Vancouver 11 6 3 2 14 31 27 Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 34 33 Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33 Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31 Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34 San Jose 11 6 5 0 12 30 28 Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31 Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33 Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34 Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28 Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 30 51

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 2, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vegas 3

Columbus 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 5

Montreal 8, Ottawa 3

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2

Dallas 2, Vancouver 1, OT

San Jose 3, Toronto 2

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.