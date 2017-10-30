National Hockey League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 9:56 pm 10/30/2017 09:56pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 45 31 6-1-0 3-1-1 3-1-0
Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33 2-1-4 3-0-1 1-0-1
Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40 4-3-0 3-1-0 2-1-0
Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33 3-1-2 1-2-1 0-0-1
Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35 1-2-1 4-4-0 2-4-0
Florida 10 4 5 1 9 35 36 3-1-1 1-4-0 1-2-1
Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44 1-3-1 2-4-1 2-0-1
Montreal 11 3 7 1 7 23 42 2-2-1 1-5-0 2-0-1
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31 4-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0
Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30 5-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38 4-0-1 3-4-0 1-1-0
Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50 4-0-1 3-5-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 41 35 3-2-1 3-3-0 1-0-0
Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41 1-3-0 4-3-1 1-2-0
Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30 1-2-2 3-2-0 0-0-1
N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43 3-4-2 0-3-0 0-2-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 12 9 2 1 19 40 28 4-0-0 5-2-1 3-0-0
Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31 3-2-0 2-1-2 1-0-0
Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32 4-1-0 2-4-0 1-3-0
Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34 4-1-0 2-4-0 2-3-0
Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31 3-1-1 2-3-1 3-0-1
Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34 3-2-1 2-3-1 1-4-0
Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28 2-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Los Angeles 11 9 1 1 19 38 20 4-0-1 5-1-0 1-0-1
Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 37 25 6-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25 2-2-1 4-1-0 1-1-0
Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33 3-2-1 3-2-0 1-1-0
Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33 2-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0
San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26 2-3-0 3-2-0 0-1-0
Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33 2-4-0 1-2-1 1-1-0
Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 30 51 0-4-1 1-6-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 2, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vegas 3

Columbus 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Latest