National Hockey League

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 12 9 2 1 19 45 31 6-1-0 3-1-1 3-1-0 Ottawa 11 5 1 5 15 41 33 2-1-4 3-0-1 1-0-1 Toronto 11 7 4 0 14 45 40 4-3-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Boston 10 4 3 3 11 30 33 3-1-2 1-2-1 0-0-1 Detroit 12 5 6 1 11 32 35 1-2-1 4-4-0 2-4-0 Florida 10 4 5 1 9 35 36 3-1-1 1-4-0 1-2-1 Buffalo 12 3 7 2 8 29 44 1-3-1 2-4-1 2-0-1 Montreal 11 3 7 1 7 23 42 2-2-1 1-5-0 2-0-1 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 10 8 2 0 16 40 31 4-2-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Columbus 12 8 4 0 16 37 30 5-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 45 38 4-0-1 3-4-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 13 7 5 1 15 36 50 4-0-1 3-5-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 12 6 5 1 13 41 35 3-2-1 3-3-0 1-0-0 Washington 12 5 6 1 11 36 41 1-3-0 4-3-1 1-2-0 Carolina 10 4 4 2 10 28 30 1-2-2 3-2-0 0-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 12 3 7 2 8 34 43 3-4-2 0-3-0 0-2-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 12 9 2 1 19 40 28 4-0-0 5-2-1 3-0-0 Winnipeg 10 5 3 2 12 31 31 3-2-0 2-1-2 1-0-0 Dallas 11 6 5 0 12 32 32 4-1-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 Colorado 11 6 5 0 12 34 34 4-1-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Nashville 11 5 4 2 12 27 31 3-1-1 2-3-1 3-0-1 Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 38 34 3-2-1 2-3-1 1-4-0 Minnesota 9 4 3 2 10 30 28 2-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 11 9 1 1 19 38 20 4-0-1 5-1-0 1-0-1 Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 37 25 6-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Vancouver 10 6 3 1 13 30 25 2-2-1 4-1-0 1-1-0 Anaheim 11 6 4 1 13 35 33 3-2-1 3-2-0 1-1-0 Calgary 12 6 6 0 12 28 33 2-4-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 San Jose 10 5 5 0 10 27 26 2-3-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Edmonton 10 3 6 1 7 22 33 2-4-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 30 51 0-4-1 1-6-0 0-2-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 7, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 2, Washington 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vegas 3

Columbus 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.