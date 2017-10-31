National Football League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 8:17 pm 10/31/2017 08:17pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188
Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180
Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161
Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

