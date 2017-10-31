National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179 3-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115 4-0-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110 1-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246 2-2-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131 2-1-0 4-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148 2-2-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-7-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180 3-1-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147 3-1-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156 4-0-0 3-1-0 6-0-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161 1-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142 1-2-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152 1-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168 2-2-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135 4-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169 1-3-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132 3-0-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138 2-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-7-0 0-1-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle at Arizona, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Oakland

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami at Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

