National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179 Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115 Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152 N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110 Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173 Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188 Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131 Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148 Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135 Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 236 180 Denver 3 4 0 .429 127 147 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152 Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156 Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161 Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145 Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142 Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152 Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171 West W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132 L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191 San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday, Oct. 29

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3

New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13

Buffalo 34, Oakland 14

Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20

Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10

New Orleans 20, Chicago 12

Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23

Seattle 41, Houston 38

Dallas 33, Washington 19

Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 30

Kansas City 29, Denver 19

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.