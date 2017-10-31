National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|216
|179
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|153
|115
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|92
|152
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|157
|186
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|183
|110
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|158
|173
|Houston
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|215
|188
|Indianapolis
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|142
|246
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|167
|131
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|170
|148
|Cincinnati
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|122
|135
|Cleveland
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|119
|202
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|236
|180
|Denver
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|127
|147
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|152
|Oakland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|169
|190
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|232
|156
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|198
|161
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|160
|180
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|112
|156
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|191
|145
|Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|148
|142
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|153
|152
|Tampa Bay
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|148
|168
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|179
|135
|Green Bay
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|161
|Detroit
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|176
|169
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|134
|171
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|175
|132
|L.A. Rams
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|212
|138
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|119
|191
|San Francisco
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|133
|219
___
Baltimore 40, Miami 0
Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16
Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3
New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13
Buffalo 34, Oakland 14
Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20
Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10
New Orleans 20, Chicago 12
Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23
Seattle 41, Houston 38
Dallas 33, Washington 19
Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Kansas City 29, Denver 19
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
