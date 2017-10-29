National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179 3-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115 4-0-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110 1-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Houston 3 4 0 .429 215 188 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 6 0 .250 142 246 2-2-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 6 2 0 .750 167 131 2-1-0 4-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148 2-2-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 122 135 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-7-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118 3-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156 4-0-0 3-1-0 6-0-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Dallas 4 3 0 .571 198 161 1-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Washington 3 4 0 .429 160 180 2-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 191 145 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142 1-2-0 4-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152 1-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168 2-2-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135 4-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 176 169 1-3-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 134 171 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Seattle 5 2 0 .714 175 132 3-0-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138 2-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-7-0 0-1-0 0-3-0

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3

New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13

Buffalo 34, Oakland 14

Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20

Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10

New Orleans 20, Chicago 12

Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23

Seattle 41, Houston 38

Dallas 33, Washington 19

Pittsburgh 20, Detroit 15

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

