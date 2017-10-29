National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179 Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115 Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152 N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110 Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173 Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116 Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148 Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112 Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161 Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152 Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156 Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142 Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133 Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142 Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152 Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138 Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191 San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3

New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13

Buffalo 34, Oakland 14

Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20

Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

