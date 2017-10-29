National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|216
|179
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|153
|115
|4-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|92
|152
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|157
|186
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|3-4-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|183
|110
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|158
|173
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|177
|147
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|3-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Indianapolis
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|119
|222
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|147
|116
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|170
|148
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|98
|112
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Cleveland
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|119
|202
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
|0-7-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|207
|161
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|108
|118
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|150
|152
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Oakland
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|169
|190
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|3-4-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|232
|156
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|6-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|165
|142
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|147
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|112
|156
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-5-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|171
|133
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|148
|142
|1-2-0
|4-1-0
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|153
|152
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|148
|168
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|179
|135
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Green Bay
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|161
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|3-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|161
|149
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|122
|151
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|212
|138
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Seattle
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|134
|94
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|119
|191
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|133
|219
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|0-7-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
___
Baltimore 40, Miami 0
Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16
Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3
New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13
Buffalo 34, Oakland 14
Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20
Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
