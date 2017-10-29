National Football League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 4:12 pm 10/29/2017 04:12pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 216 179
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 153 115
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 157 186
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 150 152
Oakland 3 5 0 .375 169 190
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 1 0 .875 232 156
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142
Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 148 142
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 153 152
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 148 168
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 8 0 .000 133 219

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 3

New England 21, L.A. Chargers 13

Buffalo 34, Oakland 14

Atlanta 25, N.Y. Jets 20

Philadelphia 33, San Francisco 10

New Orleans 20, Chicago 12

Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23

Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

