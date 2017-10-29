National Football League

201.5
By The Associated Press October 29, 2017 12:50 pm 10/29/2017 12:50pm
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101
Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110
Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173
Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148
Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161
Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118
L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 199 146
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142
Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191
San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

