National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 5 2 0 .714 195 166 2-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 119 101 3-0-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Miami 4 3 0 .571 92 152 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 137 161 2-1-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 4 3 0 .571 183 110 1-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 4 3 0 .571 158 173 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Houston 3 3 0 .500 177 147 2-2-0 1-1-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 119 222 2-2-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 5 2 0 .714 147 116 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 170 148 2-2-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 98 112 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 119 202 0-5-0 0-3-0 0-7-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 207 161 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 3 0 .500 108 118 3-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 L.A. Chargers 3 4 0 .429 137 131 1-3-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 3 4 0 .429 155 156 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 199 146 3-0-0 3-1-0 5-0-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Dallas 3 3 0 .500 165 142 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Washington 3 3 0 .500 141 147 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .143 112 156 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 2 0 .667 171 133 1-1-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Carolina 4 3 0 .571 131 139 1-2-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 128 132 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 145 151 2-1-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 179 135 4-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 164 161 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 3 0 .500 161 149 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 122 151 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 212 138 2-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Seattle 4 2 0 .667 134 94 2-0-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Arizona 3 4 0 .429 119 191 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 San Francisco 0 7 0 .000 123 186 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 0-1-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 40, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 33, Cleveland 16

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.