National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|166
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|119
|101
|Miami
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|92
|152
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|137
|161
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|183
|110
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|158
|173
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|177
|147
|Indianapolis
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|119
|222
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|147
|116
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|170
|148
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|98
|112
|Cleveland
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|103
|169
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|207
|161
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|108
|118
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|137
|131
|Oakland
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|156
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|199
|146
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|165
|142
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|141
|147
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|112
|156
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|171
|133
|Carolina
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|131
|139
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|128
|132
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|145
|151
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|146
|119
|Green Bay
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|164
|161
|Detroit
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|161
|149
|Chicago
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|122
|151
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|212
|138
|Seattle
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|134
|94
|Arizona
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|119
|191
|San Francisco
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|123
|186
___
Baltimore 40, Miami 0
Minnesota at Cleveland, 9:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Open: Chicago, Minnesota, New England, L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
