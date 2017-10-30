National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 5 2 .714 — 5-2 W-5 2-1 3-1 4-2 Toronto 3 2 .600 1 3-2 W-1 2-0 1-2 2-0 New York 3 3 .500 1½ 3-3 W-3 2-1 1-2 2-2 Brooklyn 3 4 .429 2 3-4 L-2 3-1 0-3 3-3 Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2 3-4 W-2 0-2 3-2 1-3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Orlando 5 2 .714 — 5-2 W-1 3-0 2-2 3-2 Washington 4 2 .667 ½ 4-2 W-1 2-0 2-2 2-0 Charlotte 4 3 .571 1 4-3 W-2 3-1 1-2 2-2 Miami 2 4 .333 2½ 2-4 L-3 2-3 0-1 2-2 Atlanta 1 6 .143 4 1-6 L-6 0-2 1-4 0-5 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Detroit 5 2 .714 — 5-2 W-3 2-1 3-1 2-2 Milwaukee 4 2 .667 ½ 4-2 W-1 2-2 2-0 3-2 Indiana 3 3 .500 1½ 3-3 W-1 2-1 1-2 1-1 Cleveland 3 4 .429 2 3-4 L-3 2-2 1-2 3-3 Chicago 1 4 .200 3 1-4 L-1 1-2 0-2 1-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Memphis 5 2 .714 — 5-2 L-1 4-1 1-1 5-1 Houston 5 3 .625 ½ 5-3 L-2 1-2 4-1 3-2 San Antonio 4 3 .571 1 4-3 L-3 2-0 2-3 1-0 New Orleans 3 4 .429 2 3-4 L-1 1-2 2-2 2-3 Dallas 1 7 .125 4½ 1-7 L-3 1-4 0-3 1-5 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Portland 4 2 .667 — 4-2 W-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 Minnesota 4 3 .571 ½ 4-3 W-2 2-1 2-2 3-1 Utah 4 3 .571 ½ 4-3 W-2 4-0 0-3 4-3 Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 1 3-3 W-1 2-1 1-2 0-3 Denver 3 4 .429 1½ 3-4 L-1 1-1 2-3 1-1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 — 4-1 L-1 2-1 2-0 4-0 Golden State 4 3 .571 1 4-3 L-1 2-2 2-1 2-2 L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333 2½ 2-4 L-2 1-3 1-1 1-3 Phoenix 2 4 .333 2½ 2-4 L-1 2-2 0-2 2-4 Sacramento 1 5 .167 3½ 1-5 L-4 0-3 1-2 1-4

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106

Indiana 97, San Antonio 94

Charlotte 120, Orlando 113

Denver 124, Brooklyn 111

Washington 110, Sacramento 83

New York 114, Cleveland 95

Detroit 115, Golden State 107

Monday’s Games

Boston 108, San Antonio 94

Minnesota 125, Miami 122, OT

New York 116, Denver 110

Charlotte 104, Memphis 99

Orlando 115, New Orleans 99

Philadelphia 115, Houston 107

Utah 104, Dallas 89

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

