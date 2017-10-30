201.5
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 10:21 pm 10/30/2017 10:21pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 5 2 .714
Toronto 3 2 .600 1
New York 3 3 .500
Brooklyn 3 4 .429 2
Philadelphia 2 4 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 5 2 .714
Washington 4 2 .667 ½
Charlotte 3 3 .500
Miami 2 3 .400 2
Atlanta 1 6 .143 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 5 2 .714
Milwaukee 4 2 .667 ½
Indiana 3 3 .500
Cleveland 3 4 .429 2
Chicago 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 5 1 .833
Houston 5 2 .714 ½
San Antonio 4 3 .571
New Orleans 3 4 .429
Dallas 1 6 .143
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 4 2 .667
Minnesota 3 3 .500 1
Utah 3 3 .500 1
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 1
Denver 3 4 .429
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800
Golden State 4 3 .571 1
L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333
Phoenix 2 4 .333
Sacramento 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106

Indiana 97, San Antonio 94

Charlotte 120, Orlando 113

Denver 124, Brooklyn 111

Washington 110, Sacramento 83

New York 114, Cleveland 95

Detroit 115, Golden State 107

Monday’s Games

Boston 108, San Antonio 94

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York 116, Denver 110

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando 115, New Orleans 99

Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

