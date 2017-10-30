National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Brooklyn
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Miami
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Houston
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|San Antonio
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|New Orleans
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Dallas
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Utah
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Denver
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Golden State
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Sacramento
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
___
Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106
Indiana 97, San Antonio 94
Charlotte 120, Orlando 113
Denver 124, Brooklyn 111
Washington 110, Sacramento 83
New York 114, Cleveland 95
Detroit 115, Golden State 107
Denver at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.