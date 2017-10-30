National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 4 2 .667 — Toronto 3 2 .600 ½ Brooklyn 3 4 .429 1½ New York 2 3 .400 1½ Philadelphia 2 4 .333 2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Orlando 4 2 .667 — Washington 4 2 .667 — Charlotte 3 3 .500 1 Miami 2 3 .400 1½ Atlanta 1 6 .143 3½ Central Division W L Pct GB Detroit 5 2 .714 — Milwaukee 4 2 .667 ½ Indiana 3 3 .500 1½ Cleveland 3 4 .429 2 Chicago 1 4 .200 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 5 1 .833 — Houston 5 2 .714 ½ San Antonio 4 2 .667 1 New Orleans 3 3 .500 2 Dallas 1 6 .143 4½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Portland 4 2 .667 — Minnesota 3 3 .500 1 Utah 3 3 .500 1 Denver 3 3 .500 1 Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 — Golden State 4 3 .571 1 L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333 2½ Phoenix 2 4 .333 2½ Sacramento 1 5 .167 3½

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106

Indiana 97, San Antonio 94

Charlotte 120, Orlando 113

Denver 124, Brooklyn 111

Washington 110, Sacramento 83

New York 114, Cleveland 95

Detroit 115, Golden State 107

Monday’s Games

Denver at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

