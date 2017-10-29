National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 4 2 .667 — 4-2 W-4 1-1 3-1 4-2 Toronto 3 2 .600 ½ 3-2 W-1 2-0 1-2 2-0 Brooklyn 3 3 .500 1 3-3 L-1 3-0 0-3 3-3 Philadelphia 2 4 .333 2 2-4 W-1 0-2 2-2 1-3 New York 1 3 .250 2 1-3 W-1 1-1 0-2 1-2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Orlando 4 1 .800 — 4-1 W-3 3-0 1-1 3-1 Washington 3 2 .600 1 3-2 L-2 2-0 1-2 2-0 Charlotte 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-1 2-1 0-2 1-2 Miami 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-2 2-2 0-1 2-2 Atlanta 1 6 .143 4 1-6 L-6 0-2 1-4 0-5 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Milwaukee 4 2 .667 — 4-2 W-1 2-2 2-0 3-2 Detroit 4 2 .667 — 4-2 W-2 2-1 2-1 2-2 Cleveland 3 3 .500 1 3-3 L-2 2-1 1-2 3-2 Indiana 3 3 .500 1 3-3 W-1 2-1 1-2 1-1 Chicago 1 4 .200 2½ 1-4 L-1 1-2 0-2 1-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Memphis 5 1 .833 — 5-1 W-2 4-0 1-1 5-1 Houston 5 2 .714 ½ 5-2 L-1 1-1 4-1 3-2 San Antonio 4 2 .667 1 4-2 L-2 2-0 2-2 1-0 New Orleans 3 3 .500 2 3-3 W-2 1-1 2-2 2-3 Dallas 1 6 .143 4½ 1-6 L-2 1-4 0-2 1-4 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Portland 4 2 .667 — 4-2 W-1 2-1 2-1 3-1 Minnesota 3 3 .500 1 3-3 W-1 2-1 1-2 3-1 Utah 3 3 .500 1 3-3 W-1 3-0 0-3 3-3 Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 1 3-3 W-1 2-1 1-2 0-3 Denver 2 3 .400 1½ 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2 1-1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 4 1 .800 — 4-1 L-1 2-1 2-0 4-0 Golden State 4 2 .667 ½ 4-2 W-3 2-1 2-1 2-2 L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333 2½ 2-4 L-2 1-3 1-1 1-3 Phoenix 2 4 .333 2½ 2-4 L-1 2-2 0-2 2-4 Sacramento 1 4 .200 3 1-4 L-3 0-2 1-2 1-4

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans 123, Cleveland 101

Boston 96, Miami 90

Memphis 103, Houston 89

Oklahoma City 101, Chicago 69

Philadelphia 112, Dallas 110

Utah 96, L.A. Lakers 81

Portland 114, Phoenix 107

Detroit 95, L.A. Clippers 87

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106

Indiana 97, San Antonio 94

Denver at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

