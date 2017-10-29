National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|4-2
|W-4
|1-1
|3-1
|4-2
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|3-2
|W-1
|2-0
|1-2
|2-0
|Brooklyn
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|3-3
|L-1
|3-0
|0-3
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|2-4
|W-1
|0-2
|2-2
|1-3
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|1-3
|W-1
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Orlando
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|4-1
|W-3
|3-0
|1-1
|3-1
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|3-2
|L-2
|2-0
|1-2
|2-0
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|2-3
|L-1
|2-1
|0-2
|1-2
|Miami
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|2-3
|L-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2-2
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|1-6
|L-6
|0-2
|1-4
|0-5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|4-2
|W-1
|2-2
|2-0
|3-2
|Detroit
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|4-2
|W-2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-2
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|3-3
|L-2
|2-1
|1-2
|3-2
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|3-3
|W-1
|2-1
|1-2
|1-1
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|1-4
|L-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|5-1
|W-2
|4-0
|1-1
|5-1
|Houston
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|5-2
|L-1
|1-1
|4-1
|3-2
|San Antonio
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|4-2
|L-2
|2-0
|2-2
|1-0
|New Orleans
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|3-3
|W-2
|1-1
|2-2
|2-3
|Dallas
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|1-6
|L-2
|1-4
|0-2
|1-4
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Portland
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|4-2
|W-1
|2-1
|2-1
|3-1
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|3-3
|W-1
|2-1
|1-2
|3-1
|Utah
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|3-3
|W-1
|3-0
|0-3
|3-3
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|3-3
|W-1
|2-1
|1-2
|0-3
|Denver
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|2-3
|W-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|4-1
|L-1
|2-1
|2-0
|4-0
|Golden State
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|4-2
|W-3
|2-1
|2-1
|2-2
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|2-4
|L-2
|1-3
|1-1
|1-3
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|2-4
|L-1
|2-2
|0-2
|2-4
|Sacramento
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|1-4
|L-3
|0-2
|1-2
|1-4
___
New Orleans 123, Cleveland 101
Boston 96, Miami 90
Memphis 103, Houston 89
Oklahoma City 101, Chicago 69
Philadelphia 112, Dallas 110
Utah 96, L.A. Lakers 81
Portland 114, Phoenix 107
Detroit 95, L.A. Clippers 87
Milwaukee 117, Atlanta 106
Indiana 97, San Antonio 94
Denver at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.