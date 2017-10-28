National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|3-2
|W-1
|2-0
|1-2
|2-0
|Boston
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|3-2
|W-3
|1-1
|2-1
|3-2
|Brooklyn
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|3-3
|L-1
|3-0
|0-3
|3-3
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|1-3
|W-1
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|1-4
|L-1
|0-2
|1-2
|1-3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Orlando
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|4-1
|W-3
|3-0
|1-1
|3-1
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|3-2
|L-2
|2-0
|1-2
|2-0
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|2-2
|L-1
|2-1
|0-1
|2-1
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|2-3
|L-1
|2-1
|0-2
|1-2
|Atlanta
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|1-5
|L-5
|0-1
|1-4
|0-4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|3-2
|L-1
|2-1
|1-1
|3-2
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|3-2
|W-1
|2-1
|1-1
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|3-2
|L-1
|2-2
|1-0
|2-2
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|2-3
|L-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|1-3
|W-1
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|5-1
|W-2
|1-1
|4-0
|3-1
|Memphis
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|4-1
|W-1
|3-0
|1-1
|4-1
|San Antonio
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|4-1
|L-1
|2-0
|2-1
|1-0
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|2-3
|W-1
|0-1
|2-2
|2-3
|Dallas
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|1-5
|L-1
|1-3
|0-2
|1-4
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Portland
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|3-2
|L-1
|1-1
|2-1
|2-1
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|3-3
|W-1
|2-1
|1-2
|3-1
|Utah
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|2-3
|L-2
|2-0
|0-3
|2-3
|Denver
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|2-3
|W-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|Oklahoma City
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|2-3
|L-1
|2-1
|0-2
|0-3
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|4-0
|W-4
|2-0
|2-0
|4-0
|Golden State
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|4-2
|W-3
|2-1
|2-1
|2-2
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|2-3
|L-1
|1-3
|1-0
|1-2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|2-3
|W-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2-3
|Sacramento
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|1-4
|L-3
|0-2
|1-2
|1-4
___
Boston 96, Milwaukee 89
Chicago 91, Atlanta 86
Memphis 96, Dallas 91
L.A. Clippers 104, Portland 103
New Orleans 114, Sacramento 106
Houston 109, Charlotte 93
Orlando 114, San Antonio 87
Denver 105, Atlanta 100
New York 107, Brooklyn 86
Minnesota 119, Oklahoma City 116
Golden State 120, Washington 117
Toronto 101, L.A. Lakers 92
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
