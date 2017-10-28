National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 12:59 am 10/28/2017 12:59am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 3 2 .600
Boston 3 2 .600
Brooklyn 3 3 .500 ½
New York 1 3 .250
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 4 1 .800
Washington 3 1 .750 ½
Miami 2 2 .500
Charlotte 2 3 .400 2
Atlanta 1 5 .167
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 3 2 .600
Detroit 3 2 .600
Milwaukee 3 2 .600
Indiana 2 3 .400 1
Chicago 1 3 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 1 .833
Memphis 4 1 .800 ½
San Antonio 4 1 .800 ½
New Orleans 2 3 .400
Dallas 1 5 .167 4
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 3 2 .600
Minnesota 3 3 .500 ½
Utah 2 3 .400 1
Denver 2 3 .400 1
Oklahoma City 2 3 .400 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 0 1.000
Golden State 3 2 .600
L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400
Phoenix 2 3 .400
Sacramento 1 4 .200

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston 96, Milwaukee 89

Chicago 91, Atlanta 86

Memphis 96, Dallas 91

L.A. Clippers 104, Portland 103

New Orleans 114, Sacramento 106

Friday’s Games

Houston 109, Charlotte 93

Orlando 114, San Antonio 87

Denver 105, Atlanta 100

New York 107, Brooklyn 86

Minnesota 119, Oklahoma City 116

Toronto 101, L.A. Lakers 92

Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Denver at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

